Inkblot's 'A Weekend to Forget' gets September release date
The new title is set for a theatrical release in two months.
The film revolves around a group of people set to have a weekend of memories they will never forget, according to a release on Inkblot's Instagram page on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
A Weekend to Forget explores the dark edges of human psychology and the fallout of chasing one's darkest desires.
The cast includes Stan Nze, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Uche Montana, Ini Dima-Okojie, Akin Lewis and former Big Brother Naija housemates, Elozonam Ogbolu and Erica Nlewedim.
Another former BBNaija housemate, who's also currently a housemate on this year's special BBNaija All Stars edition, Neo Akpofure, is also a member of the star-studded cast.
Directed by Damola Ademola, A Weekend to Forget is officially confirmed as Inkblot Productions' third feature this year.
The film is set to premiere on Friday, September 22.
