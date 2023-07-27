Inkblot's 'A Weekend to Forget' gets September release date

The film revolves around a group of people set to have a weekend of memories they will never forget, according to a release on Inkblot's Instagram page on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

A Weekend to Forget explores the dark edges of human psychology and the fallout of chasing one's darkest desires.

The cast includes Stan Nze, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Uche Montana, Ini Dima-Okojie, Akin Lewis and former Big Brother Naija housemates, Elozonam Ogbolu and Erica Nlewedim.

Another former BBNaija housemate, who's also currently a housemate on this year's special BBNaija All Stars edition, Neo Akpofure, is also a member of the star-studded cast.

Directed by Damola Ademola, A Weekend to Forget is officially confirmed as Inkblot Productions' third feature this year.