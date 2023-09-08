ADVERTISEMENT
Pere advises Neo to get into a ship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The newfound brotherhood continues as they find comfort in each other.

The duo seemed to have bonded after being served a onesie punishment for whispering. And now, coupled with Pere's dilemma with Cross, he finds comfort with Neo instead.

While sharing a chit-chat in the garden, Pere questioned why Neo wasn't in a ship in the house, considering the number of female housemates who had made advances. Neo refused claiming the advances made wanted more than just a ship which he didn't want while in the house.

Pere drew his attention to what had with Tolanibaj prior to her eviction, calling it the real thing Neo had while in the house. Neo affirmed Pere's claims, as he shared his regrets, especially about the drama during the first weeks with female housemates. As he explained his reason for not wanting a ship, he made reference to the situation where Ilebaye jumped into his bed and how they made him feel bad.

This conversation comes after Pere talked to Neo about taking the game more seriously especially with Neo revealing his fate on winning the All Stars show was based on the viewers, which Pere disagreed with.

Things look like Pere is trying to get Neo to take on a different strategy on the reality show. However, it is not clear how that affects Pere's game itself, but time will tell what angle but guys are playing towards.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

