Exclusive: A 'Ṣaworoidẹ' prequel titled 'Iyán Èsúrú' is officially in the works!

The revered filmmaker got his Twitter followers excited on April 10, 2021 with a tweet about working on the complete story of his classic drama. He tweeted "The complete Story of Ṣaworoidẹ. WATCH OUT!"

According to Kelani, the forthcoming prequel titled 'Iyán Èsúrú' will be a background story on the 1999 classic and its Akinwunmi Ishola scripted sequel 'Agogo Eewo'. 'Iyán Èsúrú' was written by the acclaimed playwright shortly after 'Agogo Eewo' premiered in 2002.

Kelani's 'Ṣaworoidẹ' released to critical acclaim in 1999. The thrilling political allegory follows the story of a coronation ritual in Jogbo town that stipulates that all kings in waiting play the saworoide (talking drum). The Yoruba classic film starred Akinwunmi Ishola, Kola Oyewo, Bukky Wright, Kunle Bamtefa Lere Paimo, Larinde Akinleye, Peter Fatomilola, Adebayo Faleti, Kayode Olaiya and Doyin Hassan.

'Agogo Eewo' followed in 2002 and continued to center on leadership in Jogbo, the fictional town first introduced in 'Ṣaworoidẹ'.

Production for Iyán Èsúrú' is reportedly on hold as the filmmaker is currently working on his new project, a biopic on the legendary Apala singer, Ayinla Omowura.