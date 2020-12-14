Ace Nigerian filmmaker, Tunde Kelani has commenced production of a new biopic based on the life and times of Apala legend, Ayinla Omowura.

Kelani confirmed principal photography has kicked off for 'Ayinla' via a tweet shared on December 12, 2020. He wrote: "Making of AYINLA our special movie is happening BIG at Abòkúta - We need either the old Coaster or Civilian bus for the Ayinla Band. Kindly assist and support us. TK."

The biopic stars top Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji who plays the lead character. Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada and Ade Laoye have also been unveiled as part of the film's cast.

Adedimeji Lateef will play the Apala legend in the forthcoming biopic [Premium Times]

Ayinla Omowura, born Ayinla Waheed Yusuf, grew to fame in the 70s with his genre of music known as Apala.

Tragedy sadly struck on May 6, 1980 after the music prodigy died during a brawl in a bar with his estranged manager, Bayewu. He was 47 years old and at the peak of his musical career.