As the EndSARS protests continue to gain momentum across the country, social media influencers are equally taking the lead with posts that help spread the message.

On the spotlight is Nigerian comedy skit makers with EndSARS themed videos making the rounds.

Here is a list of some of the trending videos on social media :

Debo Macaroni (@MrMacaroni1)

Nosa Rex (@Babarex0)

Steve Chuks (@stevechuks_)

Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu (@nastyblaq)

Ebiye Imeobong Victor (@comedianebiye)

Frank Donga (@frankdonga_)

Boda Wasiu (@slkomedy)