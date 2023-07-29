ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

CJ Obasi wants indie Nollywood filmmakers to watch who they take money from

Samson Toromade

CJ Obasi also wants indie creators to keep fighting for mainstream attention.

CJ Obasi [Instagram/@fierycj]
CJ Obasi [Instagram/@fierycj]

Recommended articles

The Ojuju director told LA Times in a recent interview that eagerness to find investors shouldn't blind creators from recognising red flags that could affect their projects.

He noted that such an oversight nearly ruined the history-making Sundance debut of his latest film, Mami Wata.

"We ran into a precarious situation with the French funder of the film. At some point, it got so bad that he was threatening the Sundance screening — can you imagine how crazy that is?

ADVERTISEMENT

"The first Nigerian-based film to make it into Sundance, and you’re going to try and shut it down for no reason? That just shows you that some people, you might think they are for you but they are not; they are for themselves," Obasi said.

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' made history in January 2023 as the first homegrown Nigerian film at Sundance [IMDB]
CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' made history in January 2023 as the first homegrown Nigerian film at Sundance [IMDB] Pulse Nigeria

The Juju Stories co-creator also called on independent filmmakers not to allow themselves be shoved into the background.

He charged indie creators to keep fighting for mainstream attention because they deserve to be seen just as much as big-budget filmmakers.

Obasi said, "I think we are making cinema in its pure form even more than they (big-budget filmmakers) are and we deserve to be seen. We should fight for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You shouldn't just give up and say the big guys have won. Let's keep scraping for those screens, and I think we will eventually win because people want to see something meaningful.

"The aim is to offer experiences that people have never seen before. To me, that is what cinema is all about."

Obasi's Mami Wata, named after the African mythical water spirit, enjoyed impressive critical reception at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January, and won a special jury prize for its striking cinematography.

The black and white drama is set in a mythical village and explores the fate of a local deity and her followers in a rapidly-changing world. The film's cast includes Rita Edochie, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Evelyne Ily Juhen, and Kelechi Udegbe.

Mami Wata, produced by Oge Obasi, is scheduled for a September theatrical release in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT
Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CJ Obasi wants indie Nollywood filmmakers to watch who they take money from

CJ Obasi wants indie Nollywood filmmakers to watch who they take money from

'Barbie' tops Nigerian box office with ₦66 million in 1st week of release

'Barbie' tops Nigerian box office with ₦66 million in 1st week of release

Big Brother scolds Tolanibaj over fight with Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Big Brother scolds Tolanibaj over fight with Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle Gold used to trek in Lagos traffic to sell his music

Adekunle Gold used to trek in Lagos traffic to sell his music

Ajani Hazan Babatunde empowers Nigerian Artists through Digitizers & Flashfame Management

Ajani Hazan Babatunde empowers Nigerian Artists through Digitizers & Flashfame Management

Burna Boy drops new single 'Big 7', set to drop new album in August 2023

Burna Boy drops new single 'Big 7', set to drop new album in August 2023

'The lifespan is short' — IGoSave boasts comedians last longer than skit makers

'The lifespan is short' — IGoSave boasts comedians last longer than skit makers

Ruger returns with new exciting single 'Kristy' ahead of upcoming debut album

Ruger returns with new exciting single 'Kristy' ahead of upcoming debut album

Kizz Daniel drops fifth album 'Maverick'

Kizz Daniel drops fifth album 'Maverick'

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cee-C is one of the housemates of the 'BBN' all-star edition [Twitter/PulseNigeria247]

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

20 contestants of Big Brother Naija All Stars season eight [Instagram/bigbronaija]

8 'Big Brother Naija' housemates with old scores to settle

BBNaija All Stars housemate Venita [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Sparks fly between Venita and Mercy on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Check out the budding situationships and relationships to look out for on 'BBNaija' season 8 [BBNaija]

5 situationships and relationships to look out for on 'BBNaija' all-star edition