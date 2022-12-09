CJ Obasi’s 'Mami Wata' to premiere globally at Sundance 2023

Shot in Benin Republic in January 2021, after being in development since 2016, the film tells the story of Prisca and Zinwe, daughters of Mama Efe (an intermediary between the Mermaid goddess and the people of Iyi, a small fishing village in West Africa).

Their destinies change when Jasper, an escaped mercenary takes over Iyi. Mami Wata stars Evelyne Ily, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Emeka Amakeze, Kelechi Udegbe, Rita Edochie and Tough Bone.

The black and white fantasy drama is listed in the World Cinematic Dramatic Category, along with 11 narrative feature films from emerging talent around across the world including Sofia Alaoui’s 'Animalia' and Adura Onashile’s 'Girl.'

Other African films showing at the Sundance Film Festival are Milisuthando Bongela’s 'Milisuthando' listed in the World Cinema Documentary, and Wale Oyejide’s 'Bravo Burkina!' in the NEXT section.

Obasi is no stranger to the festival circuit or international acclaim. His last movie 'Juju Stories' won the Boccalino D’oro Award for Best Film at Locarno Film Festival 2021.

With this new achievement, he joins an impressive list of remarkable Sundance filmmakers like Nikyatu Jusu, fellow Nigerian Chinonye Chukwu and 'Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, who got his big break through the Sundance Film Festival.

This also marks a huge win for the Nollywood industry as approximately 4000 feature films and 9000 short films get submitted to Sundance Film Festival every year with the organisers choosing only 120 features and 70 shorts.