Mami Wata: Post-production wraps for CJ Obasi directed film

The filmmaker confirmed to Pulse that the film was post-produced in studios in Paris and London and will debut in 2023.

Mami Wata: A West African Folktale was shot in Benin Republic in January 2021, after being in development since 2016.

The film follows Prisca and Zinwe, daughters of Mama Efe (an intermediary between the Mermaid goddess and the people of Iyi, a small fishing village in West Africa).

Their destinies change when Jasper, an escaped mercenary takes over Iyi after their mother is murdered. Mami Wata stars Evelyne Ily, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Emeka Amakeze, Kelechi Udegbe, Rita Edochie and Tough Bone.