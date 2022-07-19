Producer Oge Obasi confirmed the wrap of postproduction in a tweet shared on July 16.
Mami Wata: Post-production wraps for CJ Obasi directed film
Mami Wata: A West African Folktale, CJ Obasi’s upcoming African folklore film has officially wrapped postproduction.
The filmmaker confirmed to Pulse that the film was post-produced in studios in Paris and London and will debut in 2023.
Mami Wata: A West African Folktale was shot in Benin Republic in January 2021, after being in development since 2016.
The film follows Prisca and Zinwe, daughters of Mama Efe (an intermediary between the Mermaid goddess and the people of Iyi, a small fishing village in West Africa).
Their destinies change when Jasper, an escaped mercenary takes over Iyi after their mother is murdered. Mami Wata stars Evelyne Ily, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Emeka Amakeze, Kelechi Udegbe, Rita Edochie and Tough Bone.
Prior to news of postproduction, the film won the grand prize for the Swiss fund Visions Sud Est fund, a Switzerland sponsored funding and distribution project. The competition came with a cash prize of 20,000 Swiss Francs which will see the film distributed to various territories in Switzerland including Liechtenstein.
