CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is finally coming to Nigeria

Less than a month after the producer, Oge, hinted at a date, we now have a confirmed day of release.

Obasi took to Twitter today, July 13, 2023, to announce the date for the movie's local premiere writing, "The only way to experience it… MAMI WATA in cinemas across Nigeria September 8."

The upcoming, celebrated West African folktale is one of the most anticipated movies by a Nigerian filmmaker.

Since making its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year, the movie has screened across the world, had its African premiere at FESPACO, picking up great reviews, several awards and international deals along the way.

Shot entirely in Benin, West Africa, Mami Wata is set in the remote West African village of Iyi, where the villagers worship the mermaid deity with some guidance from Mama Efe, who acts as an intermediary between the people and the all-powerful water deity Mami Wata.

Doubt is sown among the people when a young boy is lost to a virus, leaving Efe’s devoted daughter Zinwe and skeptical protégé Prisca at a crossroads.

Things are worsened by Jabi, a local, determined to take over control of the village. With the arrival of the rebel warlord Jasper, who is on Jabi's side, Prisca and Zinwe must plot to save their village and restore Mami Wata’s glory in Iyi.

Produced by Oge Obasi, edited by Nathan Delannoy, with cinematography by Brazillian DP Lílis Soares, the cast includes Rita Edochie, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Kelechi Udegbe, and Tough Bone.

Mami Wata hits Nigerian cinemas on September 8, 2023.