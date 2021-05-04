'Chief Daddy 2' is officially in the works!

According to Mo Abudu, principal photography began today, May 4, 2021 with Niyi Akinmolayan as director and John Demps as director of photography.

"Hello beautiful people. It's always great to be back on set. Our cameras started rolling this morning on the set of Chief Daddy 2 with our amazing cast & crew. We are really excited about bringing you another amazing film," Abudu wrote on Instagram.