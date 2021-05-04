'Chief Daddy 2' is officially in the works!
The comedy sequel is directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.
According to Mo Abudu, principal photography began today, May 4, 2021 with Niyi Akinmolayan as director and John Demps as director of photography.
"Hello beautiful people. It's always great to be back on set. Our cameras started rolling this morning on the set of Chief Daddy 2 with our amazing cast & crew. We are really excited about bringing you another amazing film," Abudu wrote on Instagram.
Recall the media mogul confirmed a 'Chief Daddy' sequel in June 2020. She further revealed that the forthcoming film had been greenlit by Netflix for release in 2021. The star-studded comedy will see Funke Akindele-Bello, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo, Dakore Akande reprise their roles.
