ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' shoots to the top with ₦35 million

Inemesit Udodiong

Fast X put up a good fight for three weeks, but the transformers came out on top.c

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set before 2007's Transformers.Paramount Pictures
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is set before 2007's "Transformers."Paramount Pictures

Recommended articles

Data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria shows that the seventh installment in Paramount’s action franchise earned ₦35 million from June 9-11, 2023.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), the PG-13 follows Optimus Prime and the Autobots as they attempt to take out a threat that’s capable of destroying the entire planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reviews across the world have been mixed, but the numbers show that audiences appear to be enjoying the film, which stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse maintains second place with additional ₦22.7 million, after the movie opened with ₦28 million.

The animated adventure from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation has now grossed a total of ₦67.9 million.

Miles Morales/Spider-Man (voiced by Shameik Moore) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.Sony Pictures Animation
Miles Morales/Spider-Man (voiced by Shameik Moore) in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."Sony Pictures Animation Business Insider USA

Prior to the latest figures, Fast X put up a good fight, successfully holding the first position for three weeks and raking in a total of ₦254.56 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise is currently in third place. The movie has made over $630M worldwide with the newest addition, Jason Momoa's villain Dante Reyes largely praised as the best antagonist of the franchise.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is in fourth place with ₦12 million and a cumulative earning of ₦91 million while the just-released Daddy stands out as the Nollywood movie in the top five slot. The film opened over the weekend with ₦3 million.

Written by Emmanuel Lop’laa Ogidi Olu and produced by Isi Blacc, the movie follows a father's protective instincts as they take him through the chaos of Lagos, from Island to the mainland.

Directed by Austin Iria, the movie features Charles Inojie, Femi Jacobs, Floyd Igbo, Munachi Abii, Nonso Odogwu, Oladipo, and Zenitta Yakubu.

Watch the trailer for Daddy:

ADVERTISEMENT
Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' shoots to the top with ₦35 million

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' shoots to the top with ₦35 million

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Davido opens up about the pain of losing late son

Davido opens up about the pain of losing late son

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

'Blood and Water' season 4 is officially in the works

'Blood and Water' season 4 is officially in the works

Uzo Aduba is expecting first child, shows off baby bump

Uzo Aduba is expecting first child, shows off baby bump

Top 5 live performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023

Top 5 live performances by Nigerian artists in the first half of 2023

Hilda Baci responds to lawsuit threat with proof of innocence

Hilda Baci responds to lawsuit threat with proof of innocence

Blessing Egbe's 'Lekki Wives: The Reunion' set to return soon

Blessing Egbe's 'Lekki Wives: The Reunion' set to return soon

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nonso Diobi explains his absence from Nollywood [DailyPost]

Nonso Diobi is making a Nollywood comeback after 6-year break

Israel Adebiyi wants to break the Guinness World Record for the longest film/movie watching marathon [Twitter/AdebiyiIsrael_]

A Nigerian student wants to break Guinness World Record for longest movie watching marathon

Over 20 years later, Tunde Kelani's 'Saworoide' still stands out for its depiction of Ngeria's past

Top 5 Nollywood movies that highlight Nigeria's political history

Odunlade Ademola as a warrior in 'Orisa' [Twitter/BellaNaija]

Odunlade Adekola is fierce and warring in 'Orisa' teaser