'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' shoots to the top with ₦35 million

Data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria shows that the seventh installment in Paramount’s action franchise earned ₦35 million from June 9-11, 2023.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), the PG-13 follows Optimus Prime and the Autobots as they attempt to take out a threat that’s capable of destroying the entire planet.

Reviews across the world have been mixed, but the numbers show that audiences appear to be enjoying the film, which stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse maintains second place with additional ₦22.7 million, after the movie opened with ₦28 million.

The animated adventure from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation has now grossed a total of ₦67.9 million.

Prior to the latest figures, Fast X put up a good fight, successfully holding the first position for three weeks and raking in a total of ₦254.56 million.

The tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise is currently in third place. The movie has made over $630M worldwide with the newest addition, Jason Momoa's villain Dante Reyes largely praised as the best antagonist of the franchise.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is in fourth place with ₦12 million and a cumulative earning of ₦91 million while the just-released Daddy stands out as the Nollywood movie in the top five slot. The film opened over the weekend with ₦3 million.

Written by Emmanuel Lop’laa Ogidi Olu and produced by Isi Blacc, the movie follows a father's protective instincts as they take him through the chaos of Lagos, from Island to the mainland.

Directed by Austin Iria, the movie features Charles Inojie, Femi Jacobs, Floyd Igbo, Munachi Abii, Nonso Odogwu, Oladipo, and Zenitta Yakubu.

Watch the trailer for Daddy: