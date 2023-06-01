The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Little Mermaid' swims to the top with ₦31 million

Inemesit Udodiong

Disney’s live-action remake had a solid opening weekend.

'The Little Mermaid' opens in Nigeria with ₦31 million
'The Little Mermaid' opens in Nigeria with ₦31 million

Recommended articles

Hitting cinemas nationwide on May 26, 2023, Disney’s latest live-action remake quickly grossed ₦31.25 million in two days.

Distributed by Filmone, the movie is showing in 63 locations across the country and has made a total of ₦39. 29 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sitting pretty in second place, the 2023 adaptation is only topped by Fast X with ₦53.9 million which is already seeing a 35% decline in ticket sales.

With three international titles taking the top three slot, Nollywood's The Bride Price continues to do well with moviegoers.

After showing for four weeks, the indigenous movie has made ₦24 million. Reportedly the first Igbo indigenous film to secure the widest theatrical release, the Nigerian movie continues to hold on its own despite stiff competition from Hollywood titles.

Outside Nigeria, The Little Mermaid has quickly dethroned the Vin Diesel's film, which has been showing in theaters for a week, to claim the top spot at the global box office with $209 million.

While the big-budget live-action remake of the classic 1989 animated film is doing well here, the movie is floundering abroad due to mixed reviews, major criticism and a boycott announcement from some Disney fans.

ADVERTISEMENT
Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel in The Little Mermaid was met with racist backlash from some internet commenters. The movie has since opened at No. 1 in the US.Disney
Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" was met with racist backlash from some internet commenters. The movie has since opened at No. 1 in the US.Disney Business Insider USA

Directed by Disney veteran Rob Marshall (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Mary Poppins Returns), the movie stars Halle Bailey as the titular character and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The cast includes Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, and Art Malik.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'The Little Mermaid' swims to the top with ₦31 million

'The Little Mermaid' swims to the top with ₦31 million

Olamide drops new single 'New Religion' featuring Asake, announces date for new album

Olamide drops new single 'New Religion' featuring Asake, announces date for new album

Dakore Akande recounts struggles with postpartum depression

Dakore Akande recounts struggles with postpartum depression

Official 'The House of Secrets' poster shows off 7 characters

Official 'The House of Secrets' poster shows off 7 characters

Beauty Tukura describes 'BBNaija' as a toxic reality show

Beauty Tukura describes 'BBNaija' as a toxic reality show

Simi announces her first single of 2023 titled 'Stranger'

Simi announces her first single of 2023 titled 'Stranger'

What you need to know to about Nollywood/Bollywood series, 'Postcard'

What you need to know to about Nollywood/Bollywood series, 'Postcard'

Muti-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new single 'YOLO'

Muti-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new single 'YOLO'

I want to take Afrobeats to China - Bad Boy Timz

I want to take Afrobeats to China - Bad Boy Timz

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here is your first look at 'House of Secrets' [Twitter/Niyiakinmolayan]

9 Nollywood titles coming out this June

Deola Art Alade wins first AMVCA for 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' [Instagram/Deolaartalade]

Deola Art Alade wins first AMVCA for 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

Papa Ajasco kept us glued to our TVs [The SUN]

5 classic Nigerian shows that kept us glued to our TVs

Here is your first look at 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft' [Instagram/Charlesofplay]

Go behind the scenes of 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft'