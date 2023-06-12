ADVERTISEMENT
'Fast X' leads Nigerian box office with ₦32 million

Inemesit Udodiong

Newcomer Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is in second place.

Fast and Furious (X) - A true Silverbird Cinemas heritage returns

Despite spending three weeks in local theatres, the tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise is still topping the chart.

Since its debut in Nigeria on May 19, 2023, the action movie has earned a total of ₦254.56 million. However, Fast X has seen a 40% decline in ticket sales from June 2-8, 2023.

The movie has made over $630M worldwide with the newest addition, Jason Momoa's villain Dante Reyes largely praised as the best antagonist of the franchise.

Following the movie's success, Fast X: Part II is scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2025.

The newly released Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse comes in second with ₦28 million. The animated adventure from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation has grossed a total of ₦45 million.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is in third place with ₦18.6 million and a cumulative earning of ₦78.9 million.

With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiering on June 9, 2023, its going to be interesting to see if Fast X continues to top the box office.

For now, there are no Nollywood films in the top three slot, but we hope for a change with the upcoming release of Big Love and box office king AY's Almajiri. Time will tell if either movies can change the tide.

