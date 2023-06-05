The sports category has moved to a new website.
Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensations Omah Lay and Ayra Starr appear on Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack.

With Afrobeats on an international ascension, Nigerian superstars are increasingly selling out shows in choice venues while also appearing in blockbuster movies alongside their Western counterparts.

Afrobeats stars Omah Lay and Ayra Starr have both appeared on the deluxe version of Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack produced by American record producer Metro Booming.

Omah Lay appears on 'I Can't Stop' alongside Big Boss Vette while Ayra Starr appears on 'Take It To The Top' alongside Becky G.

They join Wizkid who appears on 'Link Up' alongside Don Toliver, Beam, and Toian.

Other artists on the soundtrack include Swae Lee who alongside Post Malone made the soundtrack for the first installment of the movie.

Rappers Nas, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, JID, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, and others were also announced as part of the soundtrack.

The second installment of 'Spider-Verse' comes after the prequel 'Into the Spider-Verse' released in 2018 grossing over $380 million.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

