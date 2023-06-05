Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Afrobeats stars Omah Lay and Ayra Starr have both appeared on the deluxe version of Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack produced by American record producer Metro Booming.

Omah Lay appears on 'I Can't Stop' alongside Big Boss Vette while Ayra Starr appears on 'Take It To The Top' alongside Becky G.

They join Wizkid who appears on 'Link Up' alongside Don Toliver, Beam, and Toian.

Other artists on the soundtrack include Swae Lee who alongside Post Malone made the soundtrack for the first installment of the movie.

Rappers Nas, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, JID, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, and others were also announced as part of the soundtrack.