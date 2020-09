The live eviction of Big Brother Naija was held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, with four housemates up for possible eviction.

The host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was on hand, as usual, to reveal the names of the evicted housemates.

Prince and Kiddwaya were both evicted from the reality TV show after spending 56 days in Biggie's house.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following Prince and Kiddwaya's eviction from Big Brother Naija.