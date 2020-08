Sundays in Big Brother's house come with mixed feelings and the latest came overflowing with surprises.

In the bottom four category this week were TrikyTee, Wathoni, Praise and Vee and sadly for fans, Praise had to walk through the doors into the real world.

Praise's loss comes almost as no surprise as most of the housemates may not have gotten along with him in the past weeks. The latest evictee is the 6th housemate to leave the Lockdown house.