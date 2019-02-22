This was confirmed by a news site Qed on Friday, February 22, 2019.

According to the report, the trip to the hospital was aided by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and the Federal Ministry of Health.

The 51-year-old actor Baba Suwe needed financial assistance to deal with a chronic diabetes problem he has been battling since the year 2018.

One of the help he received since the report of his deteriorating health reached the public came from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who reportedly donated a sum of N1 million to him.