The vice president of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osibanjo has reportedly donated the sum of N1 million to the ailing actor, Baba Suwe.

It is reported that vice president Yemi Osinbajo made the donation through the Office of the Youth Organising Secretary, APC Lagos, Aregbe Idris who was also in the company of popular Nollywood actress, Remi Surutu and other musical acts.

The vice president in his statement offered prayers of quick recovery to Baba Suwe and further urged well-meaning Nigerians to lend their support to the actor.

This latest development is coming a few days after it was widely reported that the veteran comedian was seriously sick and needed assistance from well-meaning Nigerians to regain good health.

Baba Suwe is seriously sick

Baba Suwe is not enjoying the best of health and according to insiders account, he needs help. Sources close to the 51-year-old actor revealed that he has been battling chronic diabetes. The state of his health had allegedly deteriorated after he confirmed to have been battling the ailment in 2018.

“I am diabetic. As a result of that, my blood sugar level usually fluctuates but things are normal now. There was a time when I could not even talk. Very soon though, everybody will see me in another dimension in a movie,” he told Punch in an interview in 2018.

Sources also alleged that Baba Suwe’s finances had nosedived after his ordeal in the hands of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on suspicion of drug trafficking.