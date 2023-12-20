'A Tribe Called Judah' is set to make its UK cinematic debut this Christmas

In a post on Instagram, the co-director Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy revealed that the feature film would be heading to the United Kingdom, particularly this holiday.

After its Nigerian cinematic debut on December 15, 2023, A Tribe Called Judah will be distributed across the UK cinemas by Independent Film Exhibition Consultancy (IFEC) from December 29, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature title recently became Nollywood's first film to gross ₦113 million in its opening weekend. In total it has grossed over ₦122.7 million.

According to the recent records released by the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, A Tribe Called Judah is currently the highest-grossing movie for 2023, as it joins the likes of Orisa, Merry Men, Kesari and Something Like Gold to rock the Nigerian box office numbers.

While this is a welcome development for Nollywood writ large, the profit-sharing arrangement between cinema operators and filmmakers in the UK will make it even more difficult for movies to break even and turn a profit. British cinemas could take as much as 70% of the ticket sales.

The holiday drama features five brothers: Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah, who must come together to rob a company to save their mother, played by Akindele as Jedidah Judah.

ADVERTISEMENT