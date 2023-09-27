'Merry Men 3: Nemesis' set to return with Chidi Mokeme, more action

In the video posted by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), we get a glimpse into his character and what's to come. Mokeme takes on the action-teasing role of what seems like a bad guy leading a gang to commit really dirty crimes.

The Merry Men also take on more action-demanding roles as they face the tragic death of an undisclosed person and find themselves seeking revenge from the perpetrators of the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the previous sequels had the likes of AY Makun, Ramsey Nouah, and William Uchemba, the teaser doesn't affirm the return of Falz and Jim Iyke who were also part of the Merry Men squad.

Ay and Uchemba are also seen in some fighting and shooting scenes as we can expect hot car chases, a rescue mission as well as some speed bike stunts.

Other casts include Sam Dede, Francis Onwochei, Ufoma Mc Dermott, Nadia Buari, Caroline Hutchings, Regina Daniels. Directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Darlington Abuda, Merry Men 3 promises an action-packed drama as we await the official trailer.

The first instalment of Men: The Real Yoruba Demons opened us up to the lives of four of Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors, their thriving businesses, fast cars, homes, and women. Then we had Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019) which closed with a total gross of ₦234,505,169.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now Merry Men 3: Nemesis which is expected to be the ultimate crime thriller after the four-year wait since the last sequel.

The wait is almost over as we countdown to the theatrical debut on October 13, 2023, which will be distributed by Filmone Entertainment across cinemas nationwide.