4 highlights from 'BBNaija All Stars' final Saturday party

Last night was a full ride, starting with a party for just the final six All Stars to an after-party with evicted housemates. However, the night like, any other,wasn't devoid of drama.

Here are highlights from the last Saturday party on BBNaija All Stars:

Independence themed party

Housemates were dressed and partied last night with the celebration of Nigeria's independence as the theme. The night started off with the first party of just the final six and then an after-party with some of the ex-All Stars housemates.

Aside from their customs for the night and the decorations, housemates were graced with a special rendition of the Nigerian national anthem by Timi Dakolo.

Ex-housemates show up for after party

The finalists started the night with the subtle shock of not seeing the ex-All Stars housemates at the party. But Big Brother took things up a notch this season and surprised them with an ex-housemate after-party at the arena.

The night ended with a fun cake fight between the finalists and the ex-All Stars housemates.

Mercy and Pere argue over their future together

As the clock ticks to their last hours on the show, Mercy and Pere take a sit back about their life outside the house. Mercy who had been very vocal about her relationship outside the house, voiced out her willingness to work away from it, on the condition that Pere is sure of where things are headed between them.

She said, "Take a decision, I don't care if my man leaves me but I don't want to come out and look stupid". Pere tried to calm things down during the conversation as he reassured her of his loyalty. He went ahead to seek advice from Cross about the visibility of a future as serious as marriage and kids with Mercy.

Ilebaye and Adekunle butt heads

After a night of fun chaos ensures between housemates over the right way to correct each other. The very furious Ilebaye scolded Adekunle for correcting her in a way she described as mean. According to her housemates inclusive of him were constantly making her look like the worst person on earth on BBNaija All Stars, which Adekunle disagreed with.