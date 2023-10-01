ADVERTISEMENT
4 highlights from 'BBNaija All Stars' final Saturday party

Faith Oloruntoyin

A night devoid of love and light as the curtain slowly closes on the show.

The finalist party hard with ex-housemates on BBNaija All Stars.
The finalist party hard with ex-housemates on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/Big Brother Naija]

Last night was a full ride, starting with a party for just the final six All Stars to an after-party with evicted housemates. However, the night like, any other,wasn't devoid of drama.

Here are highlights from the last Saturday party on BBNaija All Stars:

Housemates were dressed and partied last night with the celebration of Nigeria's independence as the theme. The night started off with the first party of just the final six and then an after-party with some of the ex-All Stars housemates.

Aside from their customs for the night and the decorations, housemates were graced with a special rendition of the Nigerian national anthem by Timi Dakolo.

The finalists started the night with the subtle shock of not seeing the ex-All Stars housemates at the party. But Big Brother took things up a notch this season and surprised them with an ex-housemate after-party at the arena.

The night ended with a fun cake fight between the finalists and the ex-All Stars housemates.

As the clock ticks to their last hours on the show, Mercy and Pere take a sit back about their life outside the house. Mercy who had been very vocal about her relationship outside the house, voiced out her willingness to work away from it, on the condition that Pere is sure of where things are headed between them.

She said, "Take a decision, I don't care if my man leaves me but I don't want to come out and look stupid". Pere tried to calm things down during the conversation as he reassured her of his loyalty. He went ahead to seek advice from Cross about the visibility of a future as serious as marriage and kids with Mercy.

After a night of fun chaos ensures between housemates over the right way to correct each other. The very furious Ilebaye scolded Adekunle for correcting her in a way she described as mean. According to her housemates inclusive of him were constantly making her look like the worst person on earth on BBNaija All Stars, which Adekunle disagreed with.

The back and forth continued between them as many began to fear the possibility of Ilebaye getting a third strike because of how intense she seemed. Many had blamed her reaction on her alcohol consumption for the night, as housemates were unable to live up to the plan of putting a caution to her intake at the party.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

Six highlights from Ilebaye so far on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/ilebayeee]

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The Black Book became a global hit in three days. [Titter/Editieffiong]

'The Black Book' is number 1 on Netflix in 12 countries

Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' is officially a global hit [Twitter/EditiEffiong]

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

Netflix releases RMD's grand character introduction in The Black Book. [Instagram/editieffiong]

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong