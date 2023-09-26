ADVERTISEMENT
Ilebaye's ordeal forces others to limit alcohol intake on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Housemates are forced to take precautions to safe guard one of their own.

Mercy assisted and cleaned Ilebaye up after vomiting. [Twitter BBNaija]
Mercy assisted and cleaned Ilebaye up after vomiting. [Twitter BBNaija]

She was seen throwing up and appeared a little tipsy too after the dinner organised by Big Brother which was graced by Ebuka and Gideon Okeke. It was strange for the housemates to see her in that state again considering the past incidents too much alcohol intake had triggered for her.

Mercy was able to go to her aid as she assisted in getting her cleaned up and settled during the night.

Other finalists aired their feelings on the effect of alcohol on her which they described it as negligence. Pere said, "This girl needs to be more responsible... After today, every dem thing we are doing in this place I will be the one giving her that alcohol. She is not taking any bloody alcohol from anywhere...".

Adekunle also shared that it was because of her that the alcohol intake in the house has been restricted to just the parties. He said, " Do you know that is because of Baye we don't have alcohol in this house... She keeps doing it over and over again. On Thursday she didn't drink because she knows it would get her messed up".

Housemates also pondered on what could be her reasons for constantly consuming such an amount of alcohol, knowing fully well it would upset her.

Pere shared that alcohol was an amplifier of people's truest character in a discussion with Cee-C and Cross about the impact of alcohol and how it affected them in the house.

Cee-C divulged her ordeal too explaining the true reason behind her actions during her first altercation with Baye. "The second fight I had in this house with Baye, I promise you, if I wasn't high, I would not fight because I didn't give a fuck about what we were fighting about", she explained.

The situation last night forced the finalists to reflect on their previous actions on the show so far.

