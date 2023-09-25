ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The very first time the game introduces the top six as opposed to the top five.

Six housemates have emerged as finalists on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/Big Brother Naija]
Six housemates have emerged as finalists on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/Big Brother Naija]

Recommended articles

The journey that kicked off on July 23, 2023, enters its seven-day countdown to October 1, 2023, when the winner will be announced. We have put together the list of the top six and how they became finalists of the show.

Here are the top six finalists of season eight:

ADVERTISEMENT

He became the first finalist on Sunday, September 17, 2023, after a 4,000 Moniepoint purchase of the ultimate immunity pass. This is the second time Cross, has made it to the final week as he finished at the fourth position on Shine Ya Eye season six.

Snatching the second finalist spot in the toughest HOH game on BBNaija All Stars. The immunity from winning the HOH seat for week nine gave her a direct ticket to the finalist. She is currently the only finalist who wasn't a finalist in her previous season.

ADVERTISEMENT

She claimed the third finalist spot during the final Black Envelope game on BBNaija All Stars. Cee-C was the runner-up in the Double Wahala season, making this her second time as a finalist.

She scaled through by having the least nominations during the last eviction nominations on BBNaija All Stars. She is also a second-time finalist, after closing the PepperDem season as the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

After surviving the final eviction show on Sunday, September 24, 2023, he emerged as one of the top six finalists of the show. This is also his second time as a finalist as he finished fourth place during the Level Up season.

Despite being extremely confident about grabbing the ultimate HOH challenge and then losing, he still made it to the finalists. Pere was also saved during the last eviction show, as he made it to BBNaija All Stars top six. This is also his second time as a finalist, as he ended the Shine Ya Eye season in third place.

ADVERTISEMENT
Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Whitemoney's team responds to allegations that they sold his votes

Whitemoney's team responds to allegations that they sold his votes

'BBNaija' should have been about solutions to Nigerian issues - Seun Kuti

'BBNaija' should have been about solutions to Nigerian issues - Seun Kuti

I'm literally the best father in the world - 'BBNaija' star Omashola

I'm literally the best father in the world - 'BBNaija' star Omashola

Dumomi The jig excites on new single 'Anticipating'

Dumomi The jig excites on new single 'Anticipating'

Fireboy pays tribute to Mohbad at his Trace Live concert

Fireboy pays tribute to Mohbad at his Trace Live concert

Finalists argue over housekeeping on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Finalists argue over housekeeping on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

AFRIMA mourns Mohbad, call for institutions in African music industries

AFRIMA mourns Mohbad, call for institutions in African music industries

Venita, Soma and Angel get evicted from Big Brother Naija All Stars

Venita, Soma and Angel get evicted from Big Brother Naija All Stars

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The BBNaija show is currently running its eighth season [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Goge Africa is concerned some BBNaija acts violate Nigeria's moral values

Angel and Soma's constant kissing was one of the highlights of BBNaija All Stars. [BigBrotherNaija]

4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere called housemates out for disregarding Ilebaye on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pereegbioffical]

Pere calls out housemates for disrespecting Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel contemplates requesting a voluntary exit on BBNaija All Stars.[Instagram/theangeljbsmith]

Angel contemplates voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'