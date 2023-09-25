Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The journey that kicked off on July 23, 2023, enters its seven-day countdown to October 1, 2023, when the winner will be announced. We have put together the list of the top six and how they became finalists of the show.

Here are the top six finalists of season eight:

Cross

ADVERTISEMENT

He became the first finalist on Sunday, September 17, 2023, after a 4,000 Moniepoint purchase of the ultimate immunity pass. This is the second time Cross, has made it to the final week as he finished at the fourth position on Shine Ya Eye season six.

Ilebaye

Snatching the second finalist spot in the toughest HOH game on BBNaija All Stars. The immunity from winning the HOH seat for week nine gave her a direct ticket to the finalist. She is currently the only finalist who wasn't a finalist in her previous season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cee-C

She claimed the third finalist spot during the final Black Envelope game on BBNaija All Stars. Cee-C was the runner-up in the Double Wahala season, making this her second time as a finalist.

Mercy

She scaled through by having the least nominations during the last eviction nominations on BBNaija All Stars. She is also a second-time finalist, after closing the PepperDem season as the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adekunle

After surviving the final eviction show on Sunday, September 24, 2023, he emerged as one of the top six finalists of the show. This is also his second time as a finalist as he finished fourth place during the Level Up season.

Pere

Despite being extremely confident about grabbing the ultimate HOH challenge and then losing, he still made it to the finalists. Pere was also saved during the last eviction show, as he made it to BBNaija All Stars top six. This is also his second time as a finalist, as he ended the Shine Ya Eye season in third place.