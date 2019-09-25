Love they say is a beautiful thing but sometimes it gets complicated and things fall apart.

This has been the case for some celebrity couples in Nigeria and fans continue to wonder how and why things went sour for these guys. If you take a close look at the romantic stories behind these guys, you'd get the impression that their unions were made in heaven.

Over the last few years, we've seen some of these celebrity couples go their separate ways. Some parted ways in a very matured way while others gave the media a fun-filled time exploiting their messy divorce and separation scandals.

So, here are five ex-celebrity couples who we wished were still together.

1. Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim were the most unlikely pair in the celebrity world but like we all know, love supersedes everything. These guys had one of the most interesting love story in the entertainment industry for the short period it lasted. From wearing matching attires to events to PDAs, we thought this wasn't going to end.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim

However, it did crash and we all know the story. Let's all be sincere, fans and lovers of this couple miss them. The fact that they were able to start something despite the age difference was cool. We aren't saying we want them back because obviously, that ship has failed a long time ago, but we miss them.

2. Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

Blossom Chukwujekwu's marriage to Maureen Esisi reportedly crashes.[instagram/RedVigor]

Blossom Chukwujekwu was just becoming a well-known face in the celebrity circle when he decided to tie the knot. Not much was known about his wife, Maureen in the celebrity world until she got married to him. She became the toast of everyone who loved love because of her openness about her romance with Blossom.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and wife, Maureen Esisi

Maureen was never shy to put up videos and photos of Blossom and herself on social media almost every day! Fans love it...we loved it! Even though the two are yet to come out openly to deny their divorce rumours, they both appear to have moved on, making it the biggest celebrity separation story of the year. Everyone who loved the way these guys displayed their love story on social media will miss them.

3. IK Ogbonna and Sonia Morales

IK Ogbonna's estranged wife, Sonia Lareinaa has appealed to nosy people to back off her failed marriage and stop trying to make it work [NollywoodCommunity]

IK Ogbonna was one of the most eligible bachelors in Nollywood for a while before he decided to leave that association. The young actor surprised everyone when he got married to the Colombia model, Sonia Morales. They both welcomed a son about a year after their marriage and kind of thought this was going to be another beautiful marriage but alas, the walls of that union crashed.

We loved the fact that these guys weren't just a perfect fit but were both really cute...surely going to miss those goofy photos.

Even though these guys went back and forth for about a year about their separation, it was obvious that all wasn't well in that home. Sonia Morales finally announced that they had separated in 2019, ending months of speculations. We loved the fact that these guys weren't just a perfect fit but were really cute together. Fans will surely miss those goofy photos from the former lovers.

4. Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade

Gbenro Ajibade accuses wife, Osas Ighodaro of neglecting their daughter so she can party with friends [Instagram/GbenroAjibade]

Gbenro Ajibade and Osa Ighodaro's love story which happened on the set of one of their numerous television productions wasn't only adorable but beautiful. For a lot of people it was of the opinion that these guys were the next Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva of Nollywood. Apparently, love wasn't enough as what started as rumours began to reveal more than what was envisaged.

Osas and Gbenro Ajibade

Like several celebs who like to stay away from the paparazzi, Osas Ighodaro has particularly remained silent about the state of the relationship between Gbenro and herself. These guys looked really cute together, the vibe and energy were real until it all crashed and both parted ways.

5. Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin

A lot of observers would have bet their money on the union between Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin to be one of the strongest in the celebrity world. The reason has been that the impression they gave was that they were deeply in love and the branches were too strong for the wind of discord to break or pull down.

Ubi Franklin and estranged wife, Lilian Esoro with their son, Jayden

It didn't even take one year and the birth of their son, Jayden before that seemingly flawless love story came crashing. Even though they have both remained friends which is kind of unusual amongst exes, we still vibe to the fact that they would have been a powerful force in the entertainment industry.