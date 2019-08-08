One of the biggest separation story you'd be reading this year in the world of celebrities will that of IK Ogbonna and Sonia Morales officially divorced.

The news was revealed by Sonia via her Instagram page on Thursday, August 8, 2019. According to her, even though she cried her way through breaking the news of her divorce, it was time to announce to the world that IK Ogbonna is no longer her husband.

"This is a hard letter to write as I am pretty sure I will cry my way through this post. I know I should have said all these a long time ago, but back then, I was just weak and could not think straight because I was busy struggling to make things right the best possible way within and even beyond my capacities. A friend of mine asked me the other day if I had written a goodbye letter to my former life, my memories, my ex. When she brought the idea up, I got immediate chills and a touch of anxiety. I wonder why that is.

"I used to have a very different life. I had a husband and a family. I had someone who lived here and I felt loved me full time. I had a future I was counting on. A lifetime of companionship, family vacations, milestones, laughter, and love but all to no avail as I felt deflated for many years and now it's all gone. In the past, I have blogged about stuff as it comes up, but no real goodbyes yet. Many times I felt miserable on the inside and cried my life out day and night in my room alone but as time went on, I outgrew my reality I was passing through the years," she wrote.

It didn't end there as she went on to thank her ex-husband for making the divorce process easier for everyone involved. For Sonia, it was important for her to her past and face the future.

"I want to use this medium to thank my ex-husband for not prolonging the hardship and now I have to face the world on my own. Our son will forever be a representation of you in my life... Thank you for the lessons you taught me over the years. I wasn’t sure what to write, who to write to or what my angle would be. But I know who I need to say goodbye to now with certainty. Lastly, without hate or animosity, I look back at the past five years and all I can do is thank you. Thank you for the good times, for the hard times. Thank you for helping to shape the strong person I am today and for being a part of my life for a small slice of time. 😊😊😊," she concluded.

There have been several speculations about IK Ogbonna and Sonia Morales' union over the last one year. We all knew all was not well between these guys after their social media shades and cryptic posts.

The last time Sonia gave everyone a hint that her marriage had already packed up was when she appealed to people to stop praying for it work...this was the missing link to the puzzle.

IK Ogbonna's estranged wife says people should stop praying for her marriage to work

The mother of one made this known via her Instagram page while answering questions from fans on Monday, June 24, 2019. One of the fans has revealed her admiration for her family prayed she worked things out with her estranged husband, IK Ogbonna. Sonia wasn't having any of it as she hit the nail on the head with the response she gave to the fan.

"Guys you really need to stop pushing people 'back together' how about we just wish one another happiness and peace of mind instead," she wrote.

However, earlier in the year, IK Ogbonna had announced that he wasn't divorced or separated from his wife. IK Ogbonna got married to Sonia Morales in 2015 and their union was blessed with a son.