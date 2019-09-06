There are reports that Blossom Chukwujekwu's marriage to wife, Maureen Esisi, has hit the rocks.

According to blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, Blossom Chukwujekwu moved out of their matrimonial home about three weeks ago. She also reports that the reason behind the crash is far from their inability to have a child.

It is not clear the reason behind the rumoured crash of this once admired marriage but there are speculations that Blossom is still in a romantic relationship with his former actress girlfriend.

One interesting thing about this alleged marriage crash is that the couple has both unfollowed each other on Instagram...a common feat among celebrity couples when there is trouble in paradise. Blossom has deleted all the photos of his wife and himself on his Instagram page. However, Maureen still has Blossom's photos on her Instagram page.

We reached out to Blossom's management via email and they are yet to respond as at the time of publishing this story. Trust Pulse to keep you updated as this story develops.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen got married back in 2015 in what was perceived as a marriage made in heaven.

Blossom Chukwujekwu writes sweet words to wife after wedding

The actor took to Instagram to post a picture of his new wife looking all pretty in her white wedding dress, and added the following romantic words,

“When you love someone with your life when that one is the only one your heart beats for…When that one is the only one that loves you the way you dream to be loved. Don't get it twisted... Love is a beautiful thing.”

From their traditional wedding in December 2015 to their star-filled white wedding ceremony in Lagos recently, it's always fairy-tale stuff from this couple.

Their wedding saw the best of Nigerian movie, entertainment, and showbiz industry: from Uti Nwachukwu who was the best man to Richard Mofe Damijo, Ufuoma McDermott, Adesua Etomi, Wole Ojo, Linda Ejiofor, IK Ogbonna, Titi Oyinsan and more.