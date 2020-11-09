Reality TV shows haven't only created celebrities in Nigeria but also paved a way for some of them to get appointed into political positions.

Since the emergence of reality TV shows in Nigeria (Big Brother Naija to be precise) we've seen these stars gone ahead to excel in other areas of interest.

On our listicle today, we will be looking at some of these reality TV stars who have been given political appointments from their state of origin.

1. Laycon

Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe also known as Laycon was the winner of the fifth season of Big Brother Naija. He can be described as one of the most popular winners of the reality TV show. He went home with N85M worth of prizes as the winner of the season.

Well, winning the show wasn't just the icing on the cake as he was appointed as a youth ambassador by the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun. The governor has also gifted him with a three-bedroom bungalow and N5M.

2. Gedoni

Former housemate of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Gedoni Ekpata has been appointed special assistant to the Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade. [Instagram/Gedoni]

Gedoni can be best described as one of the calmest housemates to have ever graced BBNaija. The Cross River born reality TV star and fashion designer was one of the housemates from the fourth season of the reality TV show.

It is no news that the reality TV star did not win that season but some rather interesting and prestigious happened after he left the show. He was appointed by the Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade as the special assistant on Garment Factory and Branding in 2019.

3. Nengi

Rebecca Nengi Thompson was one of the housemates from the fifth season of BBNaija. Nengi won the hearts of fans and even critics of the show during her time in the house. She ended up as the second runner up of the season.

On Friday, November 6, 2020, the 22-year-old entrepreneur was appointed as a senior special assistant to the Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri on The Girl Child Development. She was also made an ambassador on 'The Girl Child' by the same administration.

4. Cindy

Cindy Okafor was not one of the popular housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija but she didn't go unnoticed during her short stay in the house. Just like other reality TV stars, she was showered with gifts by fans after her eviction.

In 2019, she was recognised by the Abia state government. She was appointed by the governor, Okezie Ikpeazu as an ambassador for the 'Made In Aba' project.

5. TrikyTee

Sinclair Timmy popularly known as TrikyTee was one of the housemates from the fifth season of BBNaija. Described as the man with nine lives for escaping eviction so many times, The Bayelsa-born creative director was one of the fans' favourite during his stay in the house.

Just like his colleague, Nengi, he was honoured by his state government. The reality TV star was appointed as the senior special assistant to the Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri.