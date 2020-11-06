Rebecca Nengi Hampson a former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija has been appointed as a senior special assistant to the Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri.

The news of the appointment was made known by reality TV star, Neo Akpofure via his Twitter page on Friday, November 6, 2020.

"Omo my girl oo.. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Face of Bayelsa State. Congrats my sister Green heart @nengiofficial," he tweeted.

Congratulations to Nengi from all of us at Pulse.

The reality TV star was hosted by the officials of the Bayelsa government on Friday, November 6.

She was praised for her outstanding behaviour during her time in the reality TV show.

Nengi was one of the housemates from the fifth season of Big Brother Naija.

The 22-year-old entrepreneur from Bayelsa state was the second runner up of the season.