Former housemate of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Gedoni Ekpata has been appointed special assistant to the Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade.

The news was shared on Gedoni's fiancee, Khafi's Instagram page on Monday, January 20, 2020. According to her, Gedoni is now the special assistant to the governor of Cross River on Garment Factory and Branding.

"All we do is WHAT...? Congratulations baby! 🤗😘❤️ #Repost @hitfmcalabar • • • • • •@gedoni has been appointed as the special assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Garment Factory and Branding. #gedoni #crossriver #calabar #khafi #khadoni," she wrote.

Congratulations to Gedoni on his appointment from all of us at Pulse. The Cross River state governor only recently appointed music mogul, Ubi Franklin as a special adviser.

Former housemate of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Gedoni Ekpata has been appointed special assistant to the Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade. [Instagram/Gedoni]

Ubi's appointment...

Ubi Franklin has been appointed as the special adviser on tourism to the Cross River governor, Ben Ayade. [Instagram/UbiFrankilnTripleMG]

The music mogul and businessman made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. According to him, he was not only honoured but most delighted to be functioning in the Tourism sector, one sector which is dear to my heart.

"*APPOINTMENT AS SPECIAL ADVISER* I, Ubi Ekapong Ofem (Ubi Franklin) wish to inform the public that I have been appointed Special Adviser on Tourism to His Excellency, Professor Benedict Ayade, Governor of Cross River State. It is indeed an honour to be deemed fit by His Excellency to serve the good and resilient people of Cross River State in this capacity. More so, I am most delighted to be functioning in the Tourism sector, one sector which is dear to my heart and one which I believe I fit into appropriately considering my background in the entertainment industry...read complete story.

Congratulations to Ubi Franklin on this latest achievement from all of us at Pulse. He joins the lists of celebrities who have ventured into politics over the last two decades. [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG]

He joins the lists of celebrities who have ventured into politics over the last two decades. The last time the news broke of a celebrity getting an appointment into government was that of Zubby Michael.