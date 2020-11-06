Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Sinclair Timmy popularly known as TrikyTee has been appointed as a senior special assistant to the Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri.

The reality TV star shared the good news via his Twitter page on Friday, November 6, 2020.

"I want to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State Senator Douye Diri on my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State...What an Honour, I am grateful..." he tweeted.

Congratulations to TrikyTee from all of us at Pulse.

The reality TV star, an indigene of Bayelsa state was appointed alongside his colleague, Rebecca Nengi Hampson.

The two reality TV stars will be working closely with the executive governor of the state.

The 22-year-old entrepreneur from Bayelsa state was the second runner up of the season. [Instagram/NengiOfficial]

It is not clear what their portfolio will exactly entail but fans of the reality TV stars have been congratulating them on social media.

TrikyTee and Nengi were housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.

Nengi emerged the second runner up while TrikyTee was the 13th housemate to be evicted from the show.