Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, has appointed winner of the reality TV show 'Big Brother Naija', Olamilekan Laycon Agbeleshe, as youth ambassador.

The governor has also gifted Laycon with a three-bedroom bungalow and N5 million.

“Once again, I congratulate you and on this note, I hereby appoint you as Youth Ambassador of Ogun State.

"I look forward to working with you to be a model of good character, excellence, good virtues, calmness, integrity that are general attributes of Ogun State, and in fact, your homestead, Odeda," Abiodun said while hosting Laycon at the executive chamber of the governor's office in the capital city of Abeokuta.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]

“We believe that you will help inspire our teeming youths to channel their energies towards positive engagements and shun vices such as robbery, drug abuse, cultism, advanced fee fraud, cybercrimes and kidnapping, amongst other negative tendencies,” the governor announced.

The governor also promised that an entertainment village is being contemplated to nurture creative talents in Ogun.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ogun State, I join your fans across the world to welcome you to your home state.

Laycon poses with his N30 Million cheque [Twitter/@2muchAkanni]

“I also want to congratulate you on your success after 71 days as a housemate at the Year 2020 Big Brother Naija, Lockdown Edition,” the governor added.

Governor Abiodun said Laycon “demonstrated the Omoluabi component which is the primary ingredient of an Ogun State-born Nigerian.

"Despite all the odds, temptations, and provocations in the house, I am proud that you came out unscathed and uninvolved in any scandal or immoral act.

“You have also demonstrated with the way you carried out your assigned tasks in the house with comportment; intellectual responses to questions and; your spirit of fair-play, that your academic achievement at the University of Lagos was earned.

"This has also shown that our universities can and still produce graduates that are found worthy in character and good learning,” he added.

Laycon won the reality show on September 27, 2020, with N85 million cash prize and other benefits to his name afterwards.