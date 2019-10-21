One of the housemates from the recently concluded Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' Season four, Cindy is now a proud owner of a new car.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 20, 2019, where she shared photos of the new car gift. She went on to caption it with a quote about the friend who gave her the car gift.

"And she said: florichceo: You deserve the best and you shall have it, just keep being you. me: 😮😮😍😍🤗🤗😭😭🥳🥳 CAPITAL LETTER "THANK YOU" ☺️☺️☺️☺️," she wrote.

Congratulations to Cindy Okafor on this new ride. Since leaving the Big Brother house, Cindy has been showered with gifts from different well-meaning Nigerians.

Recall that music star, MC Galaxy gave her N1M a few weeks ago.

BBNaija's Cindy, Frodd and Omashola get cash gifts from MC Galaxy

Cindy, Frodd, and Omashola all got cash gifts from music star, MC Galaxy on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The music star took to his Instagram page where he revealed how he had invited some of the reality TV stars and only a few turned up.

"@cindyokafor_ is a child of grace, I waited since 4 pm for the selected ex BBnaija housemates to win cash prize from me but none showed up, luckily for Cindy she was at the right place at the right time and won a cash prize of 1million from me. Congratulations Cindy bless up #okokobioko," he wrote.

It didn't end there as he went on to reveal the amount he gave out to Frodd and Omashola who also turned up for the surprise gifts.