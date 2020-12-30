Nigerian On-Air personality Tolu 'Toolz' Demuren has said people who falsely accuse others of sexual assault face harsher penalties.

The mother of two made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

"As someone who is deeply against sexual assault in any form, (in fact I would gladly vote for rapists to be castrated with no anesthetic) I think it's time to make sure people who falsely accuse others of sexual assault face harsher penalties," she tweeted.

It's disgusting and downright evil to falsely accuse someone of such a barbaric crime out of revenge or anIt'sther reason. Its also a huge slap in the face for real victims."

"When these situations hit social media or the blogs, the noise after the initial accusation is so much louder than when the accusation is proven to be false. Unfortunately the aftermath of this is that you have an innocent person with an irreversibly damaged reputation."

"How many blogs actually make sure they correct their initial story?"

"As a mum of 2 boys, who will be taught the importance of consent, I've thought about how damaging a false accusation could be for them (God forbid that ever happens) Lastly, should people be able to anonymously accuse someone of sexual assault? ''

The media personality's tweets are coming on the heels of false rape allegation stories that have been making the headlines.