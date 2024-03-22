Nigerian celebrities who have gotten engaged or married so far this year

From surprise proposals to eye-catching rings, these celebrities have the rest of us shouting “God when?”

Here are seven Nigerian celebrities who got engaged or married so far in 2024:

1. Queen Mercy

Former Big Brother Naija star Queen Mercy got engaged and had a wedding with her boo, UK-based scientist, David Oyekanmi.

Queen had the fairytale proposal in February 2024, with rose petals and candles adorning the ground and a beautiful rose arch. She took to her Instagram account on February 29 to share her good news, posting pictures from her engagement and showing off the huge rock on her engagement ring.

2. Kunle Remi

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi started the year off with a bang, announcing the big news of his court wedding to Boluwatiwi Oye. Talk about a good shock! He had gone to America to see his woman and surprised her with a ring, and she was indeed surprised because, according to him, she did not believe it until he put the rock on her finger.

Their wedding in January 2024 was one for the books and was attended by big names, including Femi Otedola, who is now his in-law, by the way. Social media was abundantly fed with clips and pictures from their wedding and we did not miss out on any of the many kisses from the lovebirds.

3. Moses Bliss

Gospel singer Moses Bliss' engagement to Marie Wiseborn set social media ablaze this year. The couple met on Instagram and he liked her so much that he put a ring on it in a year.

Bliss popped the big question to her in his special way, in a church decorated with rose petals leading to the big “Will you marry me?” sign. The most romantic part was perhaps the personalised song he wrote for her, and she said yes!

Their lovely wedding was also publicised and social media got to see the happy couple get hitched the Nigerian and the Ghanaian way.

4. Veekee James

We simply cannot leave out one of the most followed and most extravagant weddings of the year. Popular fashion designer, Veekee James, tied the knot with her fiance, Femi Atere, on February 10, and her dresses alone were high fashion! All 10 of them!

Her wedding was the talk of the town and was attended by A-list celebrities who showed up and showed out like Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa, Real Warri Pikin, and many others.

5. Theophilus Sunday

Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday also recently put a ring on it and happily announced the good news on March 20. We also got a look at his beautiful fiance, Ashlee White, as they stunned in their pre-wedding photoshoot in white attire.

Ashley announced her engagement to her followers on February 25, 2024, captioning the post, "A New Era," but she kept the identity of her man secret until his March 20 post.

6. Neon Adejo

Gospel singers have really brought the pressure with their proposals this year. Eze Ebube singer, Neon Adejo, popped the big question to his woman, Lade Kehinde, on March 15, and let the world know that he found “his good thing”.

He also wrote a song for her, which was also named after her, and released on the day he announced the good news. Social media got candid pictures of the proposal, showing the white petals leading the way to the rooftop setup where he proposed.

7. Amanda Dara Afolabi

Influencer and actress. Amanda Dara, also said yes! On March 20, her partner, Toyosi Ayeleso, popped the big question and, in turn, Amanda surprised her friends and fans by announcing the good news on her Instagram. The image posted showed off her stunning engagement ring literally dazzling on her finger.