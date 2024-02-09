How A-list Nigerian celebrities dazzled at Veekee James & Femi’s traditional wedding

Here are our favourite looks from the event:

Nancy Isime

Nancy wore a corset gown in two wrappers and a gele. The red lippy makes it pop.

Osas Ighodaro

Osas dazzled in this version of the aso-ebi, opting for a draped to perfectly. The disjointed sleeves give the outfit a nice feel.

Toke Makinwa

Toke dazzled in this sweetheart neckline. There is something regal about how she looks—almost queen-like.

Priscy

These off-shoulder sleeves are channelled avant-garde in these dramatic sleeves. The gold necklace is certainly a beautiful accessory to add, and her gele was made to perfection.

Beauty Tukura

The beauty looked great in a lace gold and green dress. It was a break from the usual green.

Tomike

This influencer was almost as beautiful as the bride; it’s beautiful to see a break from lace material.

Enioluwa

Eni came through from the men in this South-South outfit—a kaftan with a wrapper.

Maria Benjamin

