Gospel singer Moses Bliss proposes to his partner in London

Bliss announced the big news on his Instagram on January 19, 2024, posting pictures of his bride-to-be's hand in his. Her hand was adorned with a dazzling silver ring and a bouquet of flowers in other hand. Bliss showed off her ring in different angles, including in a black and white shot.

"The Lord makes all things beautiful in His time. She said YES," his caption read. However, the comment section the announcement post was turned off.

The singer made another post, excitedly announcing himself as the latest groom in town. His post showed the dazzling white outfit he popped the question in, saying, "Meet the latest groom to be 🙈 God has done it!".

Bliss stood in front of the big "Marry Me" sign with flower petals arranged on the ground beneath his feet. The carousel post contained different pictures of just him, beaming with glee.

The singer also posted the full proposal video to his Youtube channel. The video captured the vulnerable moment when Bliss nervously awaited his partner's arrival. The video displayed the very romantic moment he sang a song he wrote just for her as she walked towards him.

Fans and celebrities alike have taken to his Instagram page to congratulate him and his partner on their milestone, sending them goodwill and prayers.