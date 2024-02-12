ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

From the courtroom to the wedding ceremony, here's a rundown of Veekee James' outfits.

Veekee James' wedding outfits [Instagram]
Veekee James' wedding outfits [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Veekee James, a renowned fashion designer, didn't hold back when it came to her own wedding, turning heads with a series of stunning outfits throughout the celebrations. From the intimate court ceremony to the vibrant traditional wedding, let's dive into the fashion journey of this stylish bride:

ADVERTISEMENT

Opting for versatility, Veekee sported two looks for the court ceremony. First, a self-designed white gown with a playful short hem offered a chic contrast.

Second was a tailored blue tweed suit, demonstrating her ability to balance elegance with a touch of edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embracing feminine charm, Veekee donned a whimsical white tulle gown at her bridal shower, radiating joy and anticipation for the upcoming festivities.

Taking a dramatic turn, Veekee embraced an avant-garde aesthetic with a flowing green gown featuring dramatic sleeves, showcasing her boldness and love for fashion experimentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also went the sexy and sultry way in this lime green gown, that's perfect for a wedding reception.

Embracing vibrant hues and cultural elements, Veekee chose a stunning yellow embroidered gown with flowing drapes for the introduction ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, she transitioned into a beautiful aso-oke skirt and blouse, honouring her husband's Yoruba heritage with grace and elegance.

The main event saw Veekee transform three times, each looking more breathtaking than the last.

She commenced the day in a radiant ombre-colored aso-oke with flamboyant sleeves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then she wore another aso-oke with a striking geometric patterned aso-oke.

Finally, she unveiled her breathtaking white wedding dress, a simple yet elegant corset lace gown that surprised many with its timeless beauty.

Veekee's wedding wardrobe showcased her versatility as a fashion designer and left us amazed.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

African countries with the best and worst electricity supply

African countries with the best and worst electricity supply

5 buildings that look like human body parts

5 buildings that look like human body parts

5 embarrassing fashion mistakes to avoid for a Valentine's date

5 embarrassing fashion mistakes to avoid for a Valentine's date

Lagos newest sensation — Music, Booze and Groove

Lagos newest sensation — Music, Booze and Groove

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

7 common mistakes to avoid when making burgers & how to fix them

7 common mistakes to avoid when making burgers & how to fix them

Discover 5 tips for a truly indulgent Valentines Day courtesy of Baileys

Discover 5 tips for a truly indulgent Valentines Day courtesy of Baileys

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fashion tricks to make short women appear taller

7 fashion tricks to make short women appear taller

Ayra Starr's look to the Grammy's

Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys

Best and worst dressed [Instagram]

See the best and worst looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Best Super Eagles Kits of all time

The 5 best Super Eagles jerseys of all time