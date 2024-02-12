A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

Veekee James, a renowned fashion designer, didn't hold back when it came to her own wedding, turning heads with a series of stunning outfits throughout the celebrations. From the intimate court ceremony to the vibrant traditional wedding, let's dive into the fashion journey of this stylish bride:

Court Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Opting for versatility, Veekee sported two looks for the court ceremony. First, a self-designed white gown with a playful short hem offered a chic contrast.

Second was a tailored blue tweed suit, demonstrating her ability to balance elegance with a touch of edge.

Bridal Shower

ADVERTISEMENT

Embracing feminine charm, Veekee donned a whimsical white tulle gown at her bridal shower, radiating joy and anticipation for the upcoming festivities.

Introduction Ceremony

Taking a dramatic turn, Veekee embraced an avant-garde aesthetic with a flowing green gown featuring dramatic sleeves, showcasing her boldness and love for fashion experimentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also went the sexy and sultry way in this lime green gown, that's perfect for a wedding reception.

Traditional Wedding

Embracing vibrant hues and cultural elements, Veekee chose a stunning yellow embroidered gown with flowing drapes for the introduction ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, she transitioned into a beautiful aso-oke skirt and blouse, honouring her husband's Yoruba heritage with grace and elegance.

Wedding Day

The main event saw Veekee transform three times, each looking more breathtaking than the last.

She commenced the day in a radiant ombre-colored aso-oke with flamboyant sleeves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then she wore another aso-oke with a striking geometric patterned aso-oke.

Finally, she unveiled her breathtaking white wedding dress, a simple yet elegant corset lace gown that surprised many with its timeless beauty.