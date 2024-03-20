See stunning photos of gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his bride-to-be
The happy news has been well received by Nigerians at large.
The singer took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, to post the pictures from their pre-wedding photoshoot. The images showed the couple striking different poses in dazzling white traditional attire. Ashley wore a white lace gown adorned with a head tie to match.
His caption read, "As it pleases the Lord! @itsashleewhite #sailingtosunday."
The news was received with great joy among Sunday's fans and followers, as they trooped to his comment section with congratulatory messages and overall goodwill.
Emma Oh My God commented, "Men of God dey SEE abeg!!! No wonder Bible says the path of the righteous shall shine brighter and brighter.. Na because God dey on better TORCHLIGHT for them! Choi! You have done well sir!!! CONGRATULATIONS."
An ecstatic follower said, "Minister Theo has found glory in this wicked world!😭😭😭Congratulations Sir!! I’m so happy for you!"
The happy train of commenters also found their way to Ashlee White's Instagram page, flooding her with support and congratulatory messages as well.
From the pictures on her page, she announced her engagement to her followers on February 25, 2024, captioning the post, "A New Era 🤍💍", but did not unveil her lover.
White is a real estate professional and founder of Ashlee White Estates, based in Washington DC, USA. She is has a Master's degree in Strategic Communications and Public Relations. She has experience in volunteering and has done so for several non-profit organisations, like the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Everylife Foundation, and her newly developed non-profit, Project Safe Haven.
