ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

See stunning photos of gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his bride-to-be

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The happy news has been well received by Nigerians at large.

Gospel singer Theopjilus Sunday and his fiance Ashlee White [Instagram/Theophilus Sunday]
Gospel singer Theopjilus Sunday and his fiance Ashlee White [Instagram/Theophilus Sunday]

Recommended articles

The singer took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, to post the pictures from their pre-wedding photoshoot. The images showed the couple striking different poses in dazzling white traditional attire. Ashley wore a white lace gown adorned with a head tie to match.

His caption read, "As it pleases the Lord! @itsashleewhite #sailingtosunday."

ADVERTISEMENT

The news was received with great joy among Sunday's fans and followers, as they trooped to his comment section with congratulatory messages and overall goodwill.

Emma Oh My God commented, "Men of God dey SEE abeg!!! No wonder Bible says the path of the righteous shall shine brighter and brighter.. Na because God dey on better TORCHLIGHT for them! Choi! You have done well sir!!! CONGRATULATIONS."

An ecstatic follower said, "Minister Theo has found glory in this wicked world!😭😭😭Congratulations Sir!! I’m so happy for you!"

Congratulatory messages for Theophilus Sunday [Instagram/Theophilus Sunday]
Congratulatory messages for Theophilus Sunday [Instagram/Theophilus Sunday] Pulse Nigeria

The happy train of commenters also found their way to Ashlee White's Instagram page, flooding her with support and congratulatory messages as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the pictures on her page, she announced her engagement to her followers on February 25, 2024, captioning the post, "A New Era 🤍💍", but did not unveil her lover.

White is a real estate professional and founder of Ashlee White Estates, based in Washington DC, USA. She is has a Master's degree in Strategic Communications and Public Relations. She has experience in volunteering and has done so for several non-profit organisations, like the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Everylife Foundation, and her newly developed non-profit, Project Safe Haven.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Avengers' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered James Bond role

'Avengers' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered James Bond role

See stunning photos of gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his bride-to-be

See stunning photos of gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his bride-to-be

I did not feel welcomed - Beyoncé addresses country music backlash

I did not feel welcomed - Beyoncé addresses country music backlash

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career

Bagetti makes a bold entrance with 'New Dawn' EP

Bagetti makes a bold entrance with 'New Dawn' EP

Rita Edochie seeks fans' financial support for ailing Muonagor's treatment

Rita Edochie seeks fans' financial support for ailing Muonagor's treatment

Nollywood producer Ikechukwu 'Andy Best' Nnadi passes away

Nollywood producer Ikechukwu 'Andy Best' Nnadi passes away

Ariana Grande to pay ex-husband $1.25 million in divorce settlement

Ariana Grande to pay ex-husband $1.25 million in divorce settlement

Drake gifts $25,000 to pregnant fan who asked him to be her rich baby daddy

Drake gifts $25,000 to pregnant fan who asked him to be her rich baby daddy

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career