'Eze Ebube' singer Neon Adejo has proposed to his partner – see all the photos
He popped the big question and she said yes.
The songwriter announced the news on his Instagram page on Friday, March 15, 2024, stating that he has found his "good thing." Adejo posted pictures from the intimate proposal, showing the moment he ushered Kehinde onto the decorated rooftop, down to the moment he got down on his knee to pop the question.
His caption read, "I found my good thing. Thank you for saying YES to me @muuchinto .In Jesus we trust."
Celebrities and fans alike welcomed the news with joy and sent their congratulatory messages to the couple. Famous gospel singer Phil Thompson commented, "Congrats man!!!" Chioma Jesus excitedly said, "Another Wedding Loading! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations."
Adejo rose to fame for his hit gospel song Eze Ebube. Before his big announcement, he released a song named after his fiancé saying, "I wrote a song for her."
