Nollywood actor Mr Ibu passes away months after losing his leg

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actor lost one of his legs last year in a bid to stay alive.

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Pinterest]
After months of battling a series of health issues, the actor died at Evercare Hospital in Lagos on Saturday, March 2, 2024, but his family is yet to release an official statement.

The public was unaware of the severity of the actor's health issues until he celebrated his 62nd birthday in October 2023, visibly in discomfort in a hospital room.

His family revealed he was struggling with clotting of blood in his leg, and solicited for the public's help with his medical bills. After seven surgical operations, doctors amputated one of the actor's legs in a bid to save his life.

"The first amputation (of his leg) didn't completely correct his health predicament so the doctors had to go ahead to amputate (the) same leg further to ensure we didn't lose him," his daughter, Valatine Okafor, said in a December 2023 statement.

Okafor, who celebrated the 40th year of his film career in September 2023, is one of Nollywood's most celebrated comic actors with many starring roles to his credit.

Playing the lovable and bumbling titular character in Mr Ibu endeared the comedian to millions of fans in Nigeria and across Africa.

Details later.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

