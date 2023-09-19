ADVERTISEMENT
Mohbad was always panicking - Talent Manager Paulo confirms

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He affirms the reports that Mohbad was always living in fear before he died.

Paulo has disclosed that Mohbad expressed his fears to him [NewsNowNigeria]
Speaking during a live stream with media personality Daddy Freeze, Paulo stressed that the late singer was always fearful. He then narrated the story of when he and Mohbad were together in London and the singer was anxious about a potential threat coming for him.

He said, "He dey panic. Even when he came to London and we were in a hotel, I can't remember the name. He started telling me that there was a threat coming for him, I did not know that it was this bad."

The talent manager noted that he thought Mohbad was crazy for thinking that someone was after him and requesting security because he felt London was safe. After reassuring him that he was safe and no harm would come to him in the hotel, he provided the singer with some extra security.

Paulo added, "When he told me 'I need security', I asked him if he was on drugs, what was the security going to do. He then showed me something then we sat down and talked I told him to listen 'As far as you are here, you are protected, you are okay. Nobody is coming to touch you, nobody is going to do anything to you. I know that there were some places that were bad, but nobody is going to touch you here. London is not that dangerous. I then spoke to his manager and told them we would provide security guards like we do for Wande coal, like other people."

Paulo stressed that Mohbad was apparently on edge all the time, as well as withdrawn due to his fears. He then attested that he was not aware that his anxieties were that bad for a reason.

Unfortunately, Paulo is not the only person to attest to the fact that the late singer was constantly fearful. His widow Omowanmi also made note of this when she was mourning him the day after he passed, stressing that he lost his spark long before he died.

Mohbad was once signed to Marlian records and allegedly ran into trouble with them after leaving.
She said, "This ni**a struggled till death, too many pains, he has always lived with fears, continuous fights everywhere he goes too. He has never been happy for a whole day. Nothing made him happy no more, even after seeing his baby he became more worried, he was a family man and did not want anything to happen to us... He would always say to me 'Wunmi please go for my baby's sake, I wouldn't want these people to harm you and him it would break me...you just go, let them face them myself."

Mohbad sadly died on September 12, 2023, at age 27 and the news brought about great grief in the entertainment industry. His death was followed by anger after reports that he endured constant harassment from his former record label headed by Naira Marley hit the internet. Although Naira Marley and his counterpart Sammy Larry stated that they had no hand in the singer's passing, the public clamoured for justice.

In response to the agitations from the public, the Nigerian police force launched an official investigation into Mohbad's death. Shortly after an appeal was sent to the chief coroner of Lagos state requesting for an autopsy to be carried out.

