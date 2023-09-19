Falz' sister Folakemi writes Chief coroner to conduct Mohbad's autopsy

In the document posted to her Instagram story, she appealed to the chief coroner to look into the tragic passing of the late singer Mohbad. The document was sent from her father Femi Falana's (SAN) law chambers, dated Monday, September 18, 2023. Falana, in her appeal, noted that Mohbad showed no symptoms of sickness before his passing, and was active.

The statement began, "We are aware of the very tragic death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba. Popularly known as Mohbad who died on September 12 2023 under mysterious circumstances in Ikorodu Lagos. It was alleged that the young man showed no signs of ailments before he left home and even performed at a show in Ikorodu but died hours after his performance."

Going on, she requested that a coroner's inquest be conducted to ascertain the cause of the singer's demise, who was just 27 years old. Referring to the Lagos State Coroners Law, she requested that the request be met with urgency.

In her words, "Given the needless death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, we are compelled to request you use your good offices to cause a coroner's inquest to be concluded into the cause of death of this young promising musician and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to section 15 of the Lagos state coroner's law 2007 which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his coroner's district is as a result of a death in a violent on natural or suspicious situation. We hereby request your lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding his tragic death in Lagos state and we are confident that your lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency. Please your lordship accept the assurances of our principal, Femi Falana SAN."

Mohbad was a fast-rising star, who suddenly passed away on September 12, 2023, throwing the nation into grief for the days to come. Following his death and hasty funeral, allegations and raised suspicions of potential foul play indicated that his death may not have been normal.

