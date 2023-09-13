He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

She expressed her intense pain through a series of Instagram posts detailing the timeline of their relationship, noting that they had been together for 10 years. She revealed that their son Liam only clocked 5 months of age the same day Mohbad passed.

Omowunmi went on to state that her late husband endured pains constantly and had lost his spark before his death. She also indicated that unnamed people were spearheading a smear campaign against him, calling him names. Addressing said anonymous people, she beckoned on them to take their win, asserting that they wanted him dead.

She said, "This ni**a struggled till death, too many pains, he has always lived with fears, continuous fights everywhere he goes too. He has never been happy for a whole day. He was called a Junkie, a mad person with mental issues so the public would have another view about him. He's dead now at least y'all won, take your trophy. Yall made me a widow at 24 years, Olorun Idajo re ooo."

The 24-year-old added that the singer became more paranoid after the birth of their son Liam, and was constantly in fear. She noted that he wanted her and their son to relocate for their safety, once again indicating that people were after him.

"Nothing makes him happy no more, even after seeing his baby he became more worried, he was a family man and did not want anything to happen to us... I was supposed to collect my baby's passport yesterday so we could process our travelling. He would always say to me 'Wunmi please go for my baby's sake, I wouldn't want these people to harm you and him it would break me...you just go, let them face them myself," she added.

Going on, she cried for help beckoning on people to help her as she could not bear the pain on her own. Wunmi stressed that she wouldn't wish her pain on anyone, adding that Mohbahd was a wonderful partner to her and a good father to their son who would now grow without him.

Although it is unclear when the singer and his partner got married, she indicated that he gave her the wedding of her dreams in her post.