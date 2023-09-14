ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 7 memorable songs by Mohbad

Adeayo Adebiyi

On September 12, 2023, listeners received the sad news of the death of music sensation Mohbad.

Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)
Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)

A man of multiple influences, Mohbad combined his Fuji, Afrobeats, and Hip Hop influences to craft music that captures his uniqueness and exudes the truth and good nature he constantly offers.

From crafting Street Hop cuts to telling the stories of a man trying to make sense of life's vicissitudes, Mohbad's music offers delight and solace to listeners.

Here are seven of some of his most memorable tracks.

In 2020, listeners were introduced to the remarkable talent of an artist who seamlessly interpolates Fuji rhythms with a smooth Hip Hop flow while finding melodic pockets like a Popstar. Assisted by Lil Kesh and Naira Marley, the Street-Hop cut 'Ponmo' excels in its party-starting properties and in the vulgarity that makes its street relatable.

One of the biggest songs in Street-Hop history, 'KPK' was a cultural moment whose social currency still endures. The song took over the streets as listeners were captured by Mohbad's sensational writing and delivery.

This song would rocket him to mainstream success and prepare listeners for the wonder he would unfold.

Mohbad was signed to Marlian Records at the height of Naira Marley's powers. As the Marlian movement swept across the country, Mohbad crafted a mesmeric anthem that captures the movement's defiance of social norms.

Off his debut EP 'Light', Mohbad delivered 'Holy' on which he embraces his flaws on a song so delightfully pleasant that it inspires listeners to do the same. The record offered an insight into Mohbad's life and the reality that informs his lifestyle.

One of his biggest songs, Mohbad showcased a brilliant understanding of music as he delivered a Neo-Fuji reimagination of James Brown's classic record 'I Feel Good'. The single went on to become a smash hit and further solidified his position as a distinctive talent in Afrobeats.

One of his most memorable songs, the Log Drum propelled record, Mohbad airs out his frustrations while declaring his desire for the peace he requires to chase his career. One that would sadly be cut short.

After parting ways with Marlian music in a hugely publicized dispute, Mohbad would make a solid comeback with 'Ask About Me' where he restates his defiance and his desire to keep chasing his dream on a song that brilliantly showcases his talent.

Adeayo Adebiyi

