Mohbad just died and people are already moving on - Omah Lay

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He reminds people that life is short and they should do what makes them happy.

Omah Lay says Mohbad's death broke him [Instagram/OmahLay]
Omah Lay says Mohbad's death broke him [Instagram/OmahLay]

The singer made this assertion during his interview with Adesope Olajide on the Afrobeats Podcast. There, he expressed his sadness that things are slowly slipping back to business as usual since Mohbad died. He then used that avenue to remind people to live their lives.

Lay also noted that he had just heard about the Mohbad's passing and the sad news broke him down for a bit, especially because he saw him as family.

The artiste said, "I'm gonna use this chance to say this you have to live your life. If you're watching this right now you have to know that you have to live your life. Look Mohbad just passed and it broke me down so much, everybody is moving on. I'm so sad cuz I just heard the news, he was my boy like my family. So rest in peace man."

Lay continued, advising people to prioritise their happiness, he said that people eventually move on after mourning. These days people are on social media for a minute then move on with their lives.

In his words, "And at the same time, you go on Instagram and see everybody vibing and everybody is in the club. You have to live your life you have to live your life you have to do, so what pleases you you have to be in your 24/7. Don't let anybody kill that for you cuz as soon as you're done all anybody can do is write RIP on their stories or their feed and that's done."

See the full interview below:

Mohbad just died and people are already moving on - Omah Lay

