Omah Lay showcases impressive artistry with 'Boy Alone' deluxe

The twenty-track album delivers six new tracks, cutting across Afropop, R&B, with a mix of Highlife and Swing.

The new tracks, 'Reason', 'It’s Yours', 'Come Closer', 'Imagine' with Aitch, 'Joanna' and the 'Soso' Remix featuring Ozuna, were strategically arranged at the beginning of the album to give listeners a fresh experience.

Originally released in July 2022, 'Boy Alone' displayed an impressive level of artistic depth that's uncommon in Afrobeats through an exploration of the pain and pleasures of fame. Spotify data gives a glimpse into just how popular the original release has been.

While Omah Lay is adored in Nigeria, the vast majority of Spotify listeners are streaming his songs from elsewhere in the world. The United States tops the list of countries streaming Omah Lay’s songs, with France, United Kingdom, Germany and Nigeria rounding out the top five.

His hit song 'Soso' ranks as his most streamed track and also stands out as the most exported song globally within the 18-34 demographic. It’s followed by his feature on 'People', a song by Libianca, also featuring Ayra Starr.

“Spotify is a platform dedicated to supporting and showcasing the best of African content and talent, and providing artists with a place to grow their global fanbases. Omah Lay’s global reach is a testament to his talent and the vast power and access that streaming offers,” says Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa.

Spotify data further shows that just a few days after its release, the Ozuna remix of 'Soso' is already proving to be a fan favourite on Spotify, occupying the number four spot among his top exports in the 18-34 age group.

