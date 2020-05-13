Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye is disturbed at the manner at which some people have mastered the art of living a fake lifestyle.
In a video shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Ezuruonye gave an example of someone who hasn't been able to pay his rent in Lagos but drives a very expensive car.
"U got a G-Wagon and Squatting...Been Impressing The Whole Lagos...Now u need Relief...I Cant deal🙄🙄🙄🙄#fakelifeisexpensive," he wrote.
Ezuruonye joins the list of celebrities who have at one time or the other talked about fake lifestyle especially those on social media.
Other celebrities like Joke Silva, Tonto Dikeh and Funke Akindele have at one time or the other shared the same sentiment about the misconception a lot of people have about the lifestyle they see on and off social media.