Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye is disturbed at the manner at which some people have mastered the art of living a fake lifestyle.

In a video shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Ezuruonye gave an example of someone who hasn't been able to pay his rent in Lagos but drives a very expensive car.

"U got a G-Wagon and Squatting...Been Impressing The Whole Lagos...Now u need Relief...I Cant deal🙄🙄🙄🙄#fakelifeisexpensive," he wrote.

Ezuruonye joins the list of celebrities who have at one time or the other talked about fake lifestyle especially those on social media.

Mike Ezuruonye [PULSE]

Other celebrities like Joke Silva, Tonto Dikeh and Funke Akindele have at one time or the other shared the same sentiment about the misconception a lot of people have about the lifestyle they see on and off social media.