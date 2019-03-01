Solomon told a Lagos High Court on March 1, 2019 that she got pregnant for Maje exactly six months after the couple had signed a legal document certifying their separation.

In the court, which was presided by Hon justice Olukayode Ogunjobi, Solomon also confirmed that she didn't give Maje any sexually transmitted disease as documented by Toke in her book, 'On Becoming.'

Solomon, who was a witness in the N100 Million defamation lawsuit against Toke, Solomon said made the revelation while responding to a question posed to her by Toke's lawyer during the court proceeding.

Solomon further told the court that she got pregnant for the Maje because Maje and Toke already signed a legal document of separation.

The separation document, which Solomon said she saw, was presented to the court as proof of the estranged couple’s status before Maje impregnated Solomon.

The case has been adjourned to March 29, 2019.