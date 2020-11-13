Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, and his fiancee, Sabrina Parr have been spotted together days after their engagement was called off.

Parr who is a fitness expert took to her Instagram page on Friday, November 13, 2020, where she shared photos of herself and the former NBA star out on a date night.

The fitness expert was spotted wearing and flaunting her engagement ring in the photos.

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr out on a date [Instagram/GetUpToParr]

It would be recalled that Parr had announced that her engagement to Odom was over.

Sabrina Parr showing off her engagement ring [Instagram/GetUpToParr]

She broke the news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children," she wrote.

Odom popped the question to Parr last November, announcing their engagement with another Instagram post.

The former NBA star was previously married to Kardashian.

The stars tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met.

They split after four years of marriage due to Odom’s struggles with addiction and infidelity.