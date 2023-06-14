Joeboy delivers on promise to provide free bus rides to Lagos residents

The singer, whose real name is Joseph Akinwale, took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, to share his plans with his fans and followers.

According to the artist, the free bus service will operate on popular routes in Lagos from 8 AM to 5 PM from Wednesday to Friday.

The artist delivered on his promise as one of his buses was spotted by a fan on third mainland bridge today, June 14, 2023.

The initiative aims to provide relief to individuals facing economic challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Joeboy stated, “I know the fuel subsidy p is hard on everyone right now so here’s my little way of helping. For the next 3 days, there will be FREE Body & Soul buses along the following routes between 8 am and 5 pm. Enjoy the ride, Love you guys❤”

The recent removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has led to a surge in fuel prices, resulting in increased transportation costs and hardships for Nigerians.